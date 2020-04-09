IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $7.32 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PM opened at $74.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17. The company has a market cap of $114.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.89.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.69.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

