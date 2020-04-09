IFM Investors Pty Ltd Trims Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,897,000. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Cfra lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.83.

CAT stock opened at $127.40 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

