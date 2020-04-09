Investment House LLC Takes $241,000 Position in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Brink’s by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000.

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $48.25 on Thursday. Brink’s has a 1-year low of $40.18 and a 1-year high of $97.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 87.73 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.95 and its 200-day moving average is $82.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.07). Brink’s had a return on equity of 100.74% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $935.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brink’s will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Brink’s declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCO. Zacks Investment Research raised Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Brink’s in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

In related news, Director George I. Stoeckert purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.04 per share, with a total value of $58,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,684.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas A. Pertz purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,205,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 388,495 shares in the company, valued at $31,227,228.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,615. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

