American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Holdings Cut by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,548 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $11.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day moving average is $25.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. American Airlines Group Inc has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $35.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.04.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,414.94%. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. BidaskClub lowered American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of American Airlines Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.87.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

