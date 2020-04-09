Investment House LLC Decreases Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Investment House LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,882 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $200.57 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $237.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.91 and a 200-day moving average of $204.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

