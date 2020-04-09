Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) is IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s 6th Largest Position

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.6% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $35,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,472,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,972,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,050.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,210.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,248.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,315.29. The firm has a market cap of $815.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32 shares in the company, valued at $36,839.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total transaction of $87,429.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,378.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,162,948 shares of company stock valued at $140,280,403. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,340.00 target price (down from $1,535.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,625.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,574.90.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.