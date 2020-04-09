IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $28.48 Million Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,983 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,438 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.3% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $28,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 39,584 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 38.1% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.9% during the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 31,644 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE V opened at $174.94 on Thursday. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $298.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.41.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $236.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.59.
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
