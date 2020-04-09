IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $28.48 Million Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,983 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,438 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.3% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $28,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 39,584 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 38.1% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.9% during the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 31,644 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $174.94 on Thursday. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $298.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.41.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. Visa’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $236.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.59.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

