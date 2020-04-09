Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,771 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 20,796 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 5.2% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $115,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after buying an additional 1,610,137 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after buying an additional 1,183,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Apple from to in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Apple from to in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.27.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $266.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,135.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $270.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

