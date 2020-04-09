IFM Investors Pty Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,592 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.7% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $83,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN opened at $2,043.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,922.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,850.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1,001.49 billion, a PE ratio of 87.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 724,962 shares of company stock worth $1,482,615,847 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Cfra boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective (up from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,338.12.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.