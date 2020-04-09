IFM Investors Pty Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,592 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.7% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $83,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AMZN opened at $2,043.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,922.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,850.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1,001.49 billion, a PE ratio of 87.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,185.95.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 724,962 shares of company stock worth $1,482,615,847 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Cfra boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective (up from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,338.12.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
