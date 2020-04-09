Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 446,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 21,366 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.1% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $24,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,529,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,030,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,124,265,000 after acquiring an additional 904,426 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,966,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,008,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,616,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,487,025 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,226,148,000 after acquiring an additional 469,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Vertical Group started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.28.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $58.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.25. The company has a market capitalization of $249.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,633 shares of company stock valued at $2,034,646. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

