Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Makes New $45,000 Investment in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the third quarter valued at $1,600,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the third quarter valued at $152,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 18.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 18,494 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 78.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 45.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amarin alerts:

Shares of Amarin stock opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.37. Amarin Co. plc has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -82.99 and a beta of 2.18.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $143.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.70 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Amarin from $24.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Read More: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.