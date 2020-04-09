Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Truist Financial stock opened at $32.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.40.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.