Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $207,000 Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $538,868,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Schlumberger by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,017,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,372,490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337,121 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Schlumberger by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,963,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $963,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098,492 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Schlumberger by 136,991.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,003,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $201,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Schlumberger by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,730,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $793,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892,503 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $17.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.26.

In related news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,937.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 13,000 shares of company stock worth $207,040. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLB stock opened at $17.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.28. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.07.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.05%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

