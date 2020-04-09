Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Trims Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. cut its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 22.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $31,957.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,877,477.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,691.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,683 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,165 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WM opened at $95.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.27.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

