Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Takes Position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 25.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 27.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 314.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 48.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $310.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.13.

In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 77,698 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.39, for a total transaction of $21,319,554.22. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 71,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,584,311.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 5,838 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total value of $1,686,131.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,916,529.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,766 shares of company stock worth $34,598,052. Company insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $207.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 92.16, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 2.49. Trade Desk Inc has a 1 year low of $136.00 and a 1 year high of $323.78.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.64. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $215.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

