Man Group plc Grows Stock Position in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 1,112.7% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Anaplan news, Director Rob Ward sold 48,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $2,161,966.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,807.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 3,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $137,768.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,150,027.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,802 shares of company stock valued at $16,475,027 in the last ninety days. 37.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN opened at $35.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Anaplan Inc has a 52-week low of $26.04 and a 52-week high of $63.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 1.87.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 47.75%. The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anaplan Inc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLAN. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Anaplan from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a report on Sunday, March 1st. FBN Securities cut their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $74.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.90.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

