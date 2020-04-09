Man Group plc Reduces Position in FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in shares of FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,858 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.65% of FedNat worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNHC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in FedNat by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in FedNat by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedNat during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in FedNat by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 46,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in FedNat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Get FedNat alerts:

FNHC opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.36. FedNat Holding Company has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The stock has a market cap of $164.69 million, a P/E ratio of 112.30 and a beta of 1.04.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). FedNat had a net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $106.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. Equities analysts expect that FedNat Holding Company will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on FNHC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of FedNat from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of FedNat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

About FedNat

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

Further Reading: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC).

Receive News & Ratings for FedNat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedNat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.