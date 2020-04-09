Man Group plc Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,873 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Cutler Group LP grew its position in Smartsheet by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

In related news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $544,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer Ceran sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $1,083,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 402,081 shares of company stock valued at $18,046,395. 24.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SMAR opened at $44.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.36 and a 200 day moving average of $43.13. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -52.78 and a beta of 1.61. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $55.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $78.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.70 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 35.42% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.93.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.