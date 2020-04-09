Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2020

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.60% from the company’s current price.

CLI has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

NYSE CLI opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. Mack Cali Realty has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $24.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Mack Cali Realty had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $86.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.68 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mack Cali Realty will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Mack Cali Realty in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Mack Cali Realty in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Mack Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

Analyst Recommendations for Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI)

