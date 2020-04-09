Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.25 to $6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.39% from the company’s previous close.
CADE has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.89.
Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $667.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.29. Cadence Bancorp has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $23.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.14.
In other news, EVP Jerry W. Powell bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $70,050.00. Also, Director Marc J. Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.13 per share, with a total value of $403,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 59,447 shares of company stock valued at $782,861 in the last ninety days. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Cadence Bancorp by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cadence Bancorp by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Cadence Bancorp by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cadence Bancorp by 295.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cadence Bancorp
Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.
