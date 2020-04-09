Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.25 to $6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.39% from the company’s previous close.

CADE has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.89.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $667.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.29. Cadence Bancorp has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $23.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.14.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $194.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.15 million. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 20.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jerry W. Powell bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $70,050.00. Also, Director Marc J. Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.13 per share, with a total value of $403,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 59,447 shares of company stock valued at $782,861 in the last ninety days. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Cadence Bancorp by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cadence Bancorp by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Cadence Bancorp by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cadence Bancorp by 295.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

