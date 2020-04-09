AutoNation Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,081 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,865% compared to the average daily volume of 55 call options.

Several analysts recently commented on AN shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of AutoNation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $40.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $30.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.60. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $53.19.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoNation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven L. Gerard bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.94 per share, for a total transaction of $39,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,033.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 44,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $2,038,369.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 432,424 shares of company stock valued at $19,579,968. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

