Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of DouYu International Call Options (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 600 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 722% compared to the average volume of 73 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOYU. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,179,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $684,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. DouYu International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

DOYU stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. DouYu International has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $11.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.97.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. DouYu International had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business’s revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DouYu International will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

