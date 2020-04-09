Man Group plc Increases Stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,335 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,221 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.23% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 34,357 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 63,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,949 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after purchasing an additional 91,918 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 835,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,471,000 after purchasing an additional 75,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLDD opened at $8.27 on Thursday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.27.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $164.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.90 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GLDD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

