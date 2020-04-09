Man Group plc Increases Stock Holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,153 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.10% of Eagle Bancorp worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EGBN. BidaskClub downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens started coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

EGBN stock opened at $32.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $57.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $87.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.61 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.37%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

