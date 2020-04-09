Man Group plc Takes $1.66 Million Position in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 66,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 160,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 21,558 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Centerstate Bank by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 839,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,139,000 after buying an additional 160,465 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Centerstate Bank during the 4th quarter worth $1,438,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Centerstate Bank by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,528,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,145,000 after buying an additional 129,768 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Centerstate Bank by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centerstate Bank stock opened at $15.96 on Thursday. Centerstate Bank Corp has a 52 week low of $14.63 and a 52 week high of $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.22.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $208.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.77 million. Research analysts forecast that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Centerstate Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Centerstate Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.29%.

Several analysts recently commented on CSFL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Centerstate Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens cut Centerstate Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Centerstate Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In related news, Director Ernest S. Pinner acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. Also, General Counsel Beth S. Desimone acquired 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.64 per share, with a total value of $54,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,108.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 30,800 shares of company stock valued at $589,287 in the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centerstate Bank Company Profile

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

