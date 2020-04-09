Man Group plc Trims Stock Holdings in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS)

Man Group plc lowered its position in shares of Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) by 70.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 82,777 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.10% of Glaukos worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Glaukos by 136.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after buying an additional 103,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Glaukos by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,037 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,698,000 after buying an additional 13,698 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Glaukos by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GKOS. Berenberg Bank upgraded Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Glaukos from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens dropped their price target on Glaukos from $69.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Glaukos from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.89.

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $32.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Glaukos Corp has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $84.65.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $65.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.36 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Glaukos Corp will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

