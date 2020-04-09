Man Group plc Raises Holdings in Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,820 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.17% of Denny’s worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Denny's alerts:

Denny’s stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. Denny’s Corp has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.66. The firm has a market cap of $469.45 million, a PE ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $113.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Denny’s Corp will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DENN shares. SunTrust Banks upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Denny’s from $27.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

In other news, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $680,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,308.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.