Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 734 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of NVR by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,749.00.

NVR stock opened at $2,934.65 on Thursday. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,043.01 and a twelve month high of $4,071.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,171.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,611.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.92.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $59.00 by $5.41. NVR had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $58.57 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 201.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVR news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,839.09, for a total value of $3,839,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,821 shares in the company, valued at $6,990,982.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul W. Praylo sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,845.52, for a total value of $488,381.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,728.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,247 shares of company stock worth $28,086,899. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.