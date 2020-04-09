Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 31,077 Shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,077 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of CNO Financial Group worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,692,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 277,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

CNO opened at $12.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.54. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $20.93. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.35.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 6.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

In related news, CFO Paul H. Mcdonough purchased 11,758 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $132,747.82. Also, Director Dan Maurer purchased 10,000 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $112,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,461.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 50,758 shares of company stock valued at $575,758. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.