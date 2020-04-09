Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,073 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRT opened at $80.27 on Thursday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $141.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 37.81%. The business had revenue of $239.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.35%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRT. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $131.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $146.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.42.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

