Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of CIT Group worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Get CIT Group alerts:

CIT stock opened at $19.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.08. CIT Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $54.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.79.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.80 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on CIT Group from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on CIT Group from $57.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stephens lifted their price target on CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered CIT Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CIT Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

In related news, insider Robert C. Rubino acquired 9,350 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $130,432.50. Also, EVP John J. Fawcett acquired 4,000 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.57 per share, with a total value of $158,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 78,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,088,161.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 76,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,085. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.