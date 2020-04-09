Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 748 Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,623,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,351,000 after buying an additional 864,708 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Mercadolibre by 7,809.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 442,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,018,000 after purchasing an additional 436,794 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Mercadolibre by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,227,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,026,000 after purchasing an additional 227,377 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Mercadolibre by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 572,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,313,000 after purchasing an additional 112,455 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Mercadolibre by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 433,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,107,000 after purchasing an additional 95,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Meyer Malka bought 5,870 shares of Mercadolibre stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $522.22 per share, with a total value of $3,065,431.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Mercadolibre stock opened at $544.00 on Thursday. Mercadolibre Inc has a 52-week low of $422.22 and a 52-week high of $756.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $561.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $581.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.86 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.97 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Sunday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $699.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

