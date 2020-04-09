Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $3.19 Million Holdings in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,327 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chewy by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 29,110 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 190.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 101,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 66,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth $907,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth $8,747,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth $12,869,000.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $770,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at $538,836.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CHWY stock opened at $36.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.65. Chewy Inc has a 52 week low of $20.62 and a 52 week high of $41.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion and a PE ratio of -57.70.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHWY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Chewy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.85.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

