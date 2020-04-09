Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3,580.3% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 7,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 26,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 9,716 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 310,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,376,000 after acquiring an additional 27,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $1,308,330.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,166.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $644,629.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,948. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AWK. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.57.

NYSE AWK opened at $125.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.75. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $141.70.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.56 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.20%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.