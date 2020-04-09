Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,578 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CS. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 433.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

CS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NYSE CS opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.14. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $14.12.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

