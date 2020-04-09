Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.44% of Wabash National worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Wabash National from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $7.69 on Thursday. Wabash National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $385.78 million, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.10.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.14 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 3.86%. Wabash National’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

