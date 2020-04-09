Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stake in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,366 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in RealPage were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RP. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of RealPage by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 82,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in RealPage by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in RealPage by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in RealPage by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 476,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,633,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in RealPage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $543,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other RealPage news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $2,663,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,431,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,250,264.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 125,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $7,880,449.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,776,432.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 562,188 shares of company stock worth $32,771,541 in the last three months. 17.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RealPage stock opened at $54.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.17. RealPage Inc has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $65.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. RealPage had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $254.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that RealPage Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of RealPage from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson cut shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of RealPage in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

