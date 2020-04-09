Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Position in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HOMB. Pwmco LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,596,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,668,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Home Bancshares by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,212,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,493,000 after buying an additional 260,022 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Home Bancshares by 292.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 137,790 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Home Bancshares by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 207,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 112,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Home Bancshares from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

Home Bancshares stock opened at $12.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Home Bancshares Inc has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $21.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average is $18.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.41.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $167.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Home Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tracy French bought 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $44,320.50. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $32,189.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

