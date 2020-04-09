Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 1,909,291 Shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 93.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,498 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 1,909,291 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Tripadvisor worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,832,184 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $86,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,284 shares in the last quarter. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter worth about $35,606,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 282.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,480,925 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $44,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,198 shares in the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,141.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 557,503 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $16,936,000 after acquiring an additional 512,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,150,379 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $34,949,000 after acquiring an additional 465,951 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRIP opened at $17.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. Tripadvisor Inc has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $56.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.55.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.44 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tripadvisor Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRIP. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.65.

In related news, CEO Stephen Kaufer bought 44,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.73 per share, for a total transaction of $965,768.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,435 shares in the company, valued at $14,025,302.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

