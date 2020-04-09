Coastal Capital Group Inc. Sells 100 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $266.95 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $132.60 and a 52-week high of $316.32. The company has a market capitalization of $158.65 billion, a PE ratio of 59.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.03 and a 200-day moving average of $227.94.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total value of $1,488,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at $41,012,911.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total value of $2,660,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,829 shares of company stock valued at $34,323,482. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

