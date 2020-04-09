Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 66,952 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Ambarella worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMBA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 2,202.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 647,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,204,000 after acquiring an additional 619,245 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,084,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,685,000 after acquiring an additional 297,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,446,000 after acquiring an additional 283,255 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 933,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,512,000 after acquiring an additional 204,353 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 325,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,696,000 after acquiring an additional 152,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

AMBA opened at $47.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambarella Inc has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $73.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.71.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $57.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella Inc will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.80.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $82,385.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 18,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $710,709.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,767 shares of company stock worth $1,921,039. 6.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.