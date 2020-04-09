2,000 Shares in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Purchased by Coastal Capital Group Inc.

Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $149,657.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 327,360 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total transaction of $15,448,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 593,753 shares of company stock valued at $27,505,788. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SCHW opened at $36.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.91.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.14%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.90.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.