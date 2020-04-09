Coastal Capital Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. lessened its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Raytheon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $622,230,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Raytheon by 751.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 990,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $219,309,000 after purchasing an additional 874,095 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon by 21,333.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 836,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 832,636 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 4th quarter valued at $86,643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total value of $191,724.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,839.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $1,525,360.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,898,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,631 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon stock opened at $116.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.49. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $233.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.60.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

