Coastal Capital Group Inc. Sells 1,592 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 71,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 46,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,537 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in United Parcel Service by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 38,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $1,241,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UPS opened at $98.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.87 and a 200-day moving average of $111.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.65%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (down from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.53.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

