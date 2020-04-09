Gradient Investments LLC Has $95,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 322.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $506,457,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 824.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,922,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,327,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,558 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,255,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,970,000 after acquiring an additional 905,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 5,197.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 764,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,222,000 after acquiring an additional 750,499 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $63.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.41 and a 200-day moving average of $96.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Phillips 66 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.36.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

