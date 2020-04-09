Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 187,500 Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,091,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.38% of Viela Bio as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIE. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Viela Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $119,675,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Viela Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $110,509,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Viela Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $1,559,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viela Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $1,221,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Viela Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000.

Shares of Viela Bio stock opened at $31.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.19. Viela Bio has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $70.66.

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($6.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($6.54).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Viela Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viela Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Viela Bio from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Viela Bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Viela Bio Profile

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company is developing inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; kidney transplant desensitization; myasthenia gravis; and IgG4-related diseases.

