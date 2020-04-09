Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock Holdings Increased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $423,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 370.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 354,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 279,291 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 200.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 124,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 83,334 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 142,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,419,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,146,000 after purchasing an additional 276,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 4,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $106,698.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 327,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,310,081.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 1,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $31,155.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,952 in the last three months. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $18.44 on Thursday. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.05. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 383.36%. The company had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.06.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.