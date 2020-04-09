Gradient Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 18.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 381 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 409 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total transaction of $2,660,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $4,446,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,829 shares of company stock valued at $34,323,482 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $304.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.27.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $266.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.50 billion, a PE ratio of 59.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.47. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.