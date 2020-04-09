Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 441 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,854 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 357,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 13,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $41.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Standpoint Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.