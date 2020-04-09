Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) PT Lowered to $43.00

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $70.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.57.

CMP opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.50. Compass Minerals International has a 1-year low of $34.39 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.13.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.09 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James D. Standen acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.82 per share, for a total transaction of $97,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $213,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 10,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

